iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. 2,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,991. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.