iShares TIPS Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,723% compared to the average volume of 529 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.96. The company had a trading volume of 151,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.