iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stake Raised by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. 8,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,898. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.