Ithaka Group LLC Sells 638 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ithaka Group LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Global Payments by 17.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average is $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

