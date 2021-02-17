Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $564.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.20 million. Itron reported sales of $628.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itron.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of ITRI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. 334,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,789. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

