J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 1,055 Consensus PT from Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of LON:JDW traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,253 ($16.37). The company had a trading volume of 196,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,811. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total transaction of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Insiders sold a total of 4,803,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,176,300 in the last three months.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

