Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

