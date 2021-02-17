JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 294,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,040. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

