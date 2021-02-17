Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 302.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 101,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 76,225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 49.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 104.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

