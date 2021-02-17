Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $1,391,249. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $566.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

