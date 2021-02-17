Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $210,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -659.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

