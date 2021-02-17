Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BMTC stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $714.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

