Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 2,708 iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Separately, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter worth about $326,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Shares of IAI opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.