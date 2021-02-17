Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

