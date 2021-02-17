Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 370 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

