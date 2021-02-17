Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,918,600 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 14th total of 2,843,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JPHLF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Get Japan Post alerts:

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.