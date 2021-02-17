JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $37,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

