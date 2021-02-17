Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.84.

NYSE GPS opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,577 shares of company stock valued at $952,072. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

