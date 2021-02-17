Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

