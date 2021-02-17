JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.78. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48.

About JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

