Jennison Associates LLC Has $133.61 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Zimmer Biomet worth $133,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Cowen lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

