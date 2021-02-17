Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 31,835 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $71,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,332,000 after acquiring an additional 142,113 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cognex by 1,281.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 587,589 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

