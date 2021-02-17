Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 97,164 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,838,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,164 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $114,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 57,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 51,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

