Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $99,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

