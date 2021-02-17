Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $80,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.