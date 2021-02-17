Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

