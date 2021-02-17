JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. CWM LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

