Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.55. Jianpu Technology shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

