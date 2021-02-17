JNB Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JNB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,556.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

