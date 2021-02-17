JNB Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $95.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

