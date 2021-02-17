Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $16.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 192,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,596. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

