JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $608.00

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 603.22 ($7.88), with a volume of 11617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 590.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 547.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 58.74 and a quick ratio of 58.74.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

