JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) a €640.00 Price Target

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been given a €640.00 ($752.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €600.69 ($706.70).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €565.30 ($665.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €560.91 and a 200 day moving average of €558.20. Kering SA has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

