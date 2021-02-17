JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Overweight

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Anterix by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

