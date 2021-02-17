JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIN. DWM Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,564 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21.

