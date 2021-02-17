JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Sets New 12-Month High at $493.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 493 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 492.50 ($6.43), with a volume of 66695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.28).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 475.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £774.68 million and a PE ratio of -13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s payout ratio is -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) Company Profile (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.