JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Trading Up 0.6%

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.78. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

