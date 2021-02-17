Juggernaut Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $490,341.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00323582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00070254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00083052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00453122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,426.29 or 0.86909715 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.