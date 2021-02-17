JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $280,955.32 and $257,545.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00321134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00074058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.00450257 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,402.10 or 0.87249517 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

