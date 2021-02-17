Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaleyra updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

KLR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $469.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

KLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.