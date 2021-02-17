Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.14

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.14 and traded as high as $56.43. Kaman shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 4,201 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,839.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 217,614 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Kaman by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after acquiring an additional 158,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 302,497 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 638,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 285,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

