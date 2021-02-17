KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Announces Earnings Results

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

NYSE:KAR traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 396,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

