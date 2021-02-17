Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

