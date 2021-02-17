Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $191.29 million and $2.41 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00285818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00426624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00178295 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,369,568 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

