Kelcey E. Hoyt Sells 2,559 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LIN opened at $250.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG grew its position in Linde by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 142,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

