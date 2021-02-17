Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30.

On Monday, January 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34.

Kellogg stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

