Kennametal (KMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/8/2021 – Kennametal was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

2/4/2021 – Kennametal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its strong product offerings and innovation capabilities. Also, its three initiatives — growth, modernization and simplification — have been proving advantageous. In second-quarter fiscal 2021, its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 60%. For third-quarter fiscal 2021, it anticipates sales growth in mid- to high-single digits on a sequential basis. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. However, the company remains wary about the end-market challenges due to the pandemic. Also, temporary cost-control actions, depreciation and amortization, and restructuring charges are predicted to be headwinds in second-half fiscal 2021.”

2/3/2021 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Kennametal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Kennametal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its exposure in multiple end markets, solid customer base, strong product offerings and innovation capabilities. Its three initiatives — growth, modernization and simplification — have been proving advantageous. For second-quarter fiscal 2021, it anticipates sales to grow in low- to mid-single digits on a sequential basis. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. However, the company remains wary about the end-market challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, it refrained from providing fiscal 2021 projections. Also, Kennametal’s ability to meet debt obligations based on its current income has declined in the past quarter.”

1/5/2021 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KMT opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

