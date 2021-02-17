Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KW opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

