Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Claudia Ordonez Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

