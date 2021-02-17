Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.71. Key Tronic shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 1,515 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 90,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

